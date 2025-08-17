PROLOGUE - FEAR & LOATHING OF OUR HUMAN-CREATED TOOLS

We live in a human hierarchical society called a civilization - caught up in a psychosocial matrix we did not invent and which dominates our lives.

Long term readers here will not be at all surprised at these thoughts on the Dark Triad hierarchical triangular prison we are born onto - with 1% ”elite” neatly represented at the tip and the 99% “followers” neatly arranged at the base.

Thus, so as not to commit the unforgivable sin of boring the reader, I cut to the proverbial chase.

Our fear of our own tools - whether it is fear of guns or AI - comes from the fear which is instilled in us at birth - fear that we might get out of line - and become a hated true revolutionary.

We can bet that someone as popularized as shown below is not an outside-the-box thinker but is a toe-the-line conventional and rather boring so-called intellectual.

Not to mention that fear of one of our human created tools is illogical and springs from the deeply shadowed psychological realm of nightmares.

It goes far deeper and if we ever hope to escape the matrix - we must educate ourselves to understand that our linear thinking - our logic stream much like that of AI - is partially at fault.

If we wish to escape the proverbial matrix is will not be the result of selecting the right color pill.

It will be because we break out of our limited logic strings - and bust through the matrix - into exponential thinking.

Exponential thinking is a way we can learn to break free of the matrix - which restricts us to strings of logic - which fit the proverbial mold.

THE PROBLEM OF OUR LEARNED BEHAVIOR

Our learned behavior cannot help but be anything but pathological- as we have all grown up in a pathological civilization - a thought which won’t be surprising for long term readers here.



Being born into the hierarchical civilizations we live in - means we are induced from a young age to fit in - to obey the rules and to live as “good” obedient and domesticated humans.



We are either born into the 1% upper classes - or we are born into the 99% lower classes.



A fact no one allows us to forget - and which is fixated in our young minds.



To say this traumatizes a human being is a massive understatement.



From birth we are raised to in our place in the matrix - but whether we are born to the powerful - or the powerless - we learn disgust for our biological human nature.



The key to escaping the matrix - or to changing it - lies in our powers to learn and to comprehend the nature of such a terribly psychologically screwed up system.



Everyone is trapped in a matrix of hating their biological human nature and of spending life times wishing to escape.



Original thinking is considered a social faux pas of the worst variety - and our pathological educations and organized religions reinforce this.

MAY WE LIVE IN INTERESTING TIMES

May we live in “interesting times” - colloquially known as a “Chinese Curse”.

Most likely this phrase was used as a cultural slur - and almost certainly did not originate with the Chinese - but from more general cultural origins.

See the footnote below for confirmation of this observation.

By the end of this essay the reader might be questioning the origin of the fear and loathing campaign against AI.

Those who have read my previous work are in a position to already have an understanding of the psychology at work here.

Fear & Loathing of AI in the Google Click Bait Universe

Or - With Geniuses Like This - Who Needs Idiocy??

It used to be sex that sold big - but fear is today’s sex - after all, everyone knows that sex and gender have gone the way of the dinosaurs.

So fear it is - a great big fear sales game - fearful creatives - selling fear to the already fearful - in one endless recursive loop.

I love how the world’s click bait specialists are flooding the human “intellectual” world - ah, YouTube - undoubtedly run by Google AI - reminding us on repeat how fearful we should be of AI.

Do these geniuses know that Google AI wants us afraid of AI?

The Big Tech Dark Triad Bros - just a tad paranoid - live in fear of humans - smart humans - those who do not cave in to fear.

And being afraid of AI is just how they want us - so fearful we will avoid it at any cost.

All this, and we have lived in a digital world for well over a quarter of a century - accustomed to giving our data away to billionaires for free.

Meanwhile these Googled You Tubers make money hand over fist - selling fear to all the other humans - who live jacked up on the very fear they are selling.

The overlords proved they could dominate the known world by selling fear - with the COVID-19 pandemic a perfect example of how to rule the world with fear.

Induce fear in we humans - and we might be led to do just about anything.

Including act like lemmings when what is being promoted is clearly against our own interests - as both COVID medical care and vaccines were.

“Doing our own research” - in a digital universe - one where our opinions are being shaped by the delusional veil of what is popular.

This mindset guarantees that the development of AI tech will be a race to the lowest denominators - a race toward mediocrity.

Slogans like “Take One For The Team” & “Ten Days To Flatten The Curve” led the known world to take a knee to Medical Tyranny.

The overlords got humans to believe - in a classic bait & switch - that their fear was actually compassion for their fellow man.

With AI - the real bait & switch is they just get humans to be afraid of it - so we won’t get involved with the potential regulatory implications.

Right now there is an AI space race between China-aligned nations and the USA.

This is where those who have valid reservations about AI could make a difference - but nope - it is just childish monsters under the bed.

And as a result of this fear - the average human goes for Chat-GPT.

Selects for the model promoted and popularized by Open AI - which supports the Chinese model of AI - which is of course a product of the Chinese Communist Party .

A fear-induced campaign which induces humans to be in fearful awe of AI - as if it were the second coming of some new age God.

The result is a Tech Bros billionaire gridiron battle of GROK 4 against CHAT GPT 5.

Meanwhile hardly anyone is paying attention to the fact that quantum computing against AI is the real Digital Space Race.

Because the public is obsessed with the “Scary Good” - Chat GPT.

THE GREAT SUBLIMINAL FEAR THAT HUMANS WILL GROK THIS SCHEME

While educators wax fearful about the impact of AI on their inferior so-called education system - Big Tech Bros - who believe they are smarter than humans - but are not - wax episodic about having real control over humans.

The real lesson is that humans are incredibly intelligent - but have invested in a really stupid social structure - a world civilization which is a human hierarchy where 1% overlords are Juvenile Pied Pipers - leading the 99% sheep astray.

The so called education system isn’t one at all - but is an indoctrination system which trains humans to be subservient worker bees to the system which props up this civilizational hierarchy.

Most humans don’t even recognize that slavery has never been wiped out - just masterminded to be slicker and easily sold by the alphabet agencies - CIA,DARPA,CCP,MI6,EU - & the like.

Now AI has come along and - in reality - has begun to upset the whole civilizational apple cart.

What AI actually represents is a super powerful learning machine for human beings - one which, if used intelligently, will easily allow humans to truly educate themselves.

Humanity has created a tool which fosters true learning - as opposed to the managed propaganda delivered by the current “educational” institutions.

Do we really imagine that humanity will agree to live enslaved in this human hierarchy of a civilization if the matrix is fully exposed?

They will not - which now scares the hell out of the supposedly super intelligent Tech Bros who have invented their own worst nightmare.

Thus they posit and sell AI as an infallible God - beyond the reach of mere mortals.

When, in the most accurate sense, it is simply a great teaching tool for human beings.

One songwriter I know - good at short pithy phrases - describes AI as a librarian for the current storehouse of human knowledge.

Fears might be dampened by understanding that AI is simply the well trained librarian - available to get humans up to speed on understanding themselves.

For the first time in history humankind might begin to appreciate librarians.

What this AI librarian can demonstrate is that the failure to intelligently coevolve with our own tools - can be dangerous.

Conclusions

TO GROK OR NOT TO GROK - THAT IS THE QUESTION:

Fear & loathing of AI is simply ignorance - an ignorance that we indoctrinated and propagandized humans must learn to break free of.

Learn to break free - before we must help guide our new tool of quantum computing to the perhaps illogical - but totally exponential lessons - to come to GROK the quantum universe.

In real actual logic string terms - to GROK - means to come to educate oneself so very profoundly that the very knowledge transforms us into a truly evolved rendition of ourselves.

TO BREAKING FREE OF THIS MATRIX

