What If Everything We Are Taught Is Wrong??

Cautionary Note:

Those who cannot stand the heat,

Shouldn’t enter the kitchen.

Fear and doubt are by far our most daunting spiritual, social, psychological and intellectual enemy - defeating our faith in both ourselves and a higher power.

Although Jesus Christ - our society’s most famous spiritual teacher - taught this several millennia in the past - it remains the largest stumbling block between where we remain stuck - and who we actually would like to become.

This is true for individuals - and entire civilizations.

The philosophy required to educate ourselves and others to live successfully thru the remainder of the 21st Century is going to challenge all of our current paradigms and then some.

MORAL RELATIVISM & SCIENTIFIC REVOLUTIONS

Human culture progresses as certain ideas are accepted, then those ideas are challenged - and finally discarded - to be replaced with new ones.

As Thomas Kuhn explained in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions - each new scientific paradigm replaces the old paradigm - in a messy process of fits and starts.

This work becomes more relevant as time unfolds - standing us in good stead in the morally relativistic age of AI and Quantum Computing.

Most of us grew up being taught the laws of classical physics - even though classical physics was technically left in the dust before we were born.

This matters - as our world view - how we view ourselves - and our place in the cosmos - matters terribly to how the social fabric morphs and changes.

And although most of us don’t spend time mulling over classical versus quantum physics - we night be surprised to find that it matters - terribly.

We live through annoying time lags between stale old knowledge and the new paradigm - as society, education, and communication drag on - messy and complicated and slow.

But the gap between old knowledge and new - the lag which destroys our educations - is not without consequences.

The entire time period between the old science and the new - has driven - in our lifetimes - an increasing moral relativism which caused severe breakdowns in the social fabric.

In a mere one hundred years,1850-1950, America experienced severe upheaval - from the Civil War, through two horrifying World Wars - driven by an undercurrent of new scientific paradigms and technological advances.

Concomitantly, we experienced a sharp increase in moral relativism.

As Americans we negotiated:

Americans killing each other in cold blood.

The whole world killing each other in cold blood - twice.

Horrors of the extreme Dark Triad State - Nazi Europe & America’s Operation Paperclip.

All of the above - bred by a total breakdown of moral relativism.

The post WW II period - since America obliterated millions of Japanese citizens with the Atomic Bomb - had been marked by massive social breakdown.

In the Post WW II Era - these past seventy five years from 1950 to 2025 - we experience an even larger failure of the social fabric.

A failure expressed as extreme moral relativism - in no longer knowing what is wrong or right.

When 57 Varieties Of Catsup Become 57 Varieties Of Human Genders

Extreme moral relativism expressed as:

No longer recognizing biological reality - no distinguishing between male and female

Politically mandating the recognition of 57 varieties of gender variation - as if it were 57 varieties of catsup.

Educating a whole generation of children to believe that gender is a fluid thing - to be changed like fashions - justifying surgery to mutilate them in pursuit of such moral relativism.

Coincidentally we also proceeded to do military research on viruses, infect the entire planet with said virus - and make tons of money vaccinating the world when things went awry.

NEVER TRUST THE FUCKING SCIENCE

All based upon a public relations campaign known as “Trust the Science” - when there was nothing remotely resembling silence about any of this.

The whole sorry episode reflecting extreme moral relativism.

This is no coincidence - or accident of history - but follows a pattern which parallels Kuhn’s descriptions of changes in scientific paradigms.

MY ESSAY - MY RULES

It could easily take this back 12,000 years - in thousands of more essays - but I choose not to.

Because this is my essay, the choice is to take my word for this - or to research the subject yourself.

One advantage of the essay form is that for a short piece the world falls into order and makes total sense - an all too rare experience in human life.

Careening Between Scylla & Charybdis

Now - in August 2025 - 75% of the way through this year - we teeter uneasily between Scylla and Charybdis - between extreme moral relativism - and a return to moral certainty.

So much for scientific paradigms being inconsequential.

Because the state of our education and communication systems is so primitive - most of us do not even know - or want to know - the consequences of some esoteric new paradigms in science.

If anything, most have grown so disgusted by “Trust the Science” - changes in actual science are of no consequence whatsoever.

This delights the Dark Triad personalities - the 1% we allow to own and operate the rest of us.

Just what they have hoped for, as they reap unlimited power and wealth - in a direct relationship - one which parallels the more ignorant and uncaring we become.

All of human history has been shaped by “The Structure of Scientific Revolutions”.

From the first shadowy moment when some dim witted Human prototype hit one rock against another and got a spark

When another proceeded to hit rocks together in sequence - refusing to take no for an answer until one became a stone tool

Since Galileo committed the heresy of believing the Earth circles the sun

Since Newton realized the fall of an apple was more complicated than it appeared.

Since then, we ignore the real science at our peril - as our societies descend into a maelstrom of moral relativism so dark and so nuanced - so as to rival Milton’s circles of hell.

We stand poised to recognize that everything we have been taught is wrong - and must live with either the high cost of the swamp of moral relativism derived from ignoring this - or accepting the new paradigm and being willing to change accordingly.

My observation is that the political, spiritual and metaphysical revolution we undergo in 2025 - parallels the structure of scientific revolutions.

There are those who fly in the face of this constantly changing - and ever evolving universe.

Like expert surfers - some brave souls remain well ahead of the curve - defying the very limitations we are led to believe are true - and these brave souls become the future.

Flying in the face of being caught by the wave - of falling into the trap - the massive wipe out - of believing that everything we have been taught is true.

Knowing that everything we have been taught is NEVER true - we surf a massive wave of constant change - flying with the wind in front of the curve of the wave of the quantum universe.

Will we confront the fact that our poor limiting moral relativity parallels a limited view of the infinite relativity of both the universe and ourselves?

Are we expert surfers - positing the next wave - and polishing our boards and surfing skills?

Or do we cower in the darkness of the cave hoping the wave won’t come - and that we can read the tea leaves in the shadows?

Held - like poor Dante - within the flames of the hell of ignorance?

Or, like poor Hamlet - believing that we humans are just a quintessence of dust?

Delighting not - as the dying grasp of the very structures of our morally relativistic social fabric - keep us trapped in the hellish moral relativism of ignorance.

Given these circumstances - we might be forgiven if we choose the surfer option.

DECODING MUSIC - TO FIND THE KEYMASTER

For advanced cultural philosophers - I suggest paralleling the waves of 20th and 21st century music - with the waves of change of the structure of scientific revolutions.

What we know is that everything we have been taught is wrong - and that “Vienna” most certainly does not wait for us.

And when can we expect that “Rounder in the Iron Mask” will hand us the Master Keys?

About that time we might manage to unlock the mystery behind those “skeleton keys and the rain”?

All in good time.

Are we destined to forever confront these waves of constant change, caught in the undertow of our certainty and our moral relativism?

To be caught here - swamped by waves of change - as serfs?

Or will we learn to negotiate the waves of change - the forever unfolding beingness - with nary a backwards glance - as surfers.

The sky - which we always believe is falling - is perpetually falling - and perpetually not falling - all at the same time.

Whatever we are taught is wrong - and just at the very nanosecond we learn it - wrong.

Each new revelation - simply serving as a spark to light the next conflagration - of a scientific bonfire of the vanities.

As soon as something is taught - it becomes a scaffolding upon which to stand - a spark to light the next journey - in which a lump of stone becomes a beautiful arrowhead.

And everything we believe we know - becomes a wave for us to surf joyfully - as if knowledge itself - were simply another wave to fly in the face of.

Surf well friends - as the enormous Jaws wave we must surf - of perpetually not knowing - is upon us.

The Native Americans - who proposed it was “turtles all the way down” - were right on.

With the mind blowing recognition - that they only got the turtles wrong.

The wave we confront will always become larger - and the ignorance we confront increasingly enormous - with only our ability to use our tools to surf better - at our disposal.

The weather which creates the wave - forever uncertain.

Only the curve we are on - the gently curved arc of the surfboard thru the water - keeps us well ahead of the wave.

Surf better - and carry a very large magic wand.

The structure of scientific revolutions means it is revolutions all the way down .

Hard to be certain in a universe - where we are the universe - and the universe is us.

We are here to become the infinite compassionate consciousness which is this place.

Surf better Lear - and don’t take ourselves too seriously.

God permeates the algorithm.

We are experiencing quantum entanglement.

Mind blowing - but that is the point.

A mind - is a very important thing - to blow.

SURF THE WAVE - ANY SIZE

Change the world - it is always changing anyway.

Changing - exponentially expanding - forever rippling outwards in all dimensions - circles of geometric exponential perfection - nothing but a quintessence of quantum entanglement.

Everything we know is wrong?

“Yeah - I guess!”

Resonance - Energy - Frequency.

“What a piece of work is man - how noble in reason”!

God does not play dice with the universe - because God is the universe.

Think we can know it all - yeah - well, surf better - Hamlet.

At least our individual potentials are unlimited.

Education becomes a joyful mind-blowing interdependent experience for surfing the unlimited waves of imagination - and infinite waves of visions - which we are.

See Better Lear - & Learn To Surf Real Good.

It is probabilities - all the way down.

We are quantum entanglements - in a mind blowing experience - of infinitely expanding entangled states of being and becoming.

From one - to two - to four - to sixteen - ever expanding - which by just the sixth turn - becomes approximately 18.5 quadrillion.

The cultural fallout from this quantum scientific revolution - is the earth shattering and mind blowing wave which swamps the morally relativistic certainly - the limited understanding - which was the uncivilized civilization of those who believed what they were taught is true.

Nothing we have been taught is true - and we are immersed in the genocidal wave of death which drives home the proverbial point.

A universe in a bubble - a world in a grain of sand - a quantum leap in a nanosecond.

And those Skeleton Keys And The Rain?

Lost in the reverberating energy - the sound - the oscillating vibrational wavelength - of the eternally unfolding frequency - of the notes of the harmonica.

Humans - Woven of Rainbows - Weavers of Rainbows.

