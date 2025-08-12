KW Norton Borders

mani malagón
3h

Thx 4 sharing. I don't understand: that matters not, the "who" that interprets is evanescent & can only briefly glimpse the fleeting meteor's tail.

Existence is not in•action but inter•action, or rather —be•in(g) is inte•action: no algorithmic dis•entaglement, no Gordian knot to un•ravel, but a 1•ness, a unity, a tonality, a spectrum invisibly pulsing celestial melodies beyond mind's keen. What's written or spoken or thought or felt or acted on is will-o'-the-wisp (ignis fatuus), —fleeting & shifting & unfolding.

As Camus advices in an absurd universe, —"Be a happy Sisyphus."

