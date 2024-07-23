What is the role of independent thinking in life and politics?
Everything!
HOW WE GET INDOCTRINATED
Many of us are less than enthusiastic advocates of our educations.
Why less than enthusiastic?
Because we are socially and emotionally healthy enough as to regard our educations as indoctrination, as the manipulation of children by none-too-smart adults.
This…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.