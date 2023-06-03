MAGIC IN THE MATRIX FOR SUBSTACK WRITERS - ON MUSIC AND WRITING
Manifesting The Best Human We Can Be
THE MAGIC OF TRANSFORMING THE PERSONAL INTO THE WHOLE OF THE MATRIX
Today dialoguing with myself about how to be the best writers and human we can be. This is going to get personal - something I am loath to do in a public forum. I will do this by setting out to abstract the general from the specific, the wider application from the personal.
Because this …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.