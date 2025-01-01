Forward to the January 1, 2024 edition:

Here it is almost a year after the Francis Scott Key Bridge tragedy of March 2024 - and the beginnings of the P. Diddy scandal - unfolding on the heels of the Jeffrey Epstein affairs.

And nearly two years later we are in even more turmoil caused by the so-called elite one percent of us who lord it over the rest of us - as “we, the people” - or the ruled over ninety-nine percent.

That this is the reverse of what it “should” be is a logical conclusion as we tolerate yet another elite regime - where not-so-intelligent technological boy wonders - authoritarians who pose as free speech advocates - rule the roost.

And as we celebrate the arrival of the year 2025 - and the end of the painful year 2024 - it is high time to take stock once again - of where we all were two years ago.

BECOMING ACCUSTOMED TO SERIAL ABUSE FROM THE POWERFUL

One of the biggest changes to us all had been how we have all become more accustomed to this dystopia.

The dystopia softens us up so we become more numbed to and accepting of it.

To deny that it had an overall effect on our consciousness amounts to denial.

There is simply no way that a psychologically normal person is not going to be affected by the society around them going full on dystopian.

And the fewer psychological defenses a person has the more that individual will be affected.

The psychologically and spiritually strong are less affected but the constant assaults on reason and logic weaken whole populations.

In short - there is only so much we can absorb before even the strongest begin to break.

As the sheer depravity and bestial nature of our fellow humans becomes more evident we begin to lose faith in our own humanity.

This is a natural reaction and one which defending against has been much discussed in works on the psychological aspects of totalitarianism or fascism.

It is worth revisiting the work of psychologists such as Erich Fromm and his seminal work The Art of Loving - once again.

“Love is a decision, it is a judgment, it is a promise. If love were only a feeling, there would be no basis for the promise to love each other forever. A feeling comes and it may go. How can I judge that it will stay forever, when my act does not involve judgment and decision.”

― Erich Fromm, The Art of Loving

What Erich Fromm makes clear - is that it is our ability to have compassion for ourselves and for others - which makes the difference between adapting - or failing to adapt - to the inevitable challenges of our lives.

Now, perhaps more than ever, as we transit these times of the full on return of totalitarianism - it is time to take stock of our own emotional and spiritual health.

Forward to the March 27, 2024 edition:

In a world where we seem to be able to trust no one and cannot get information due to censorship - we are then forced back on our own recognizance.

It is probably correct to say that we as citizens would always benefit from holding our leaders to exceptionally high standards.

I believe that was one of the greatest intentions of the founding ancestors of these United States - that we each might be highly suspicious and alert citizens.

But we have all been damaged by our abusive leaders - and are hardly in a mood to return to a state of trust any longer.

Despite the tragic circumstance of this crisis I believe we should take the advice of a famous political tool and hack:

“YOU NEVER WANT A SERIOUS CRISIS TO GO TO WASTE”

- RAHM EMANUEL

DISCUSSING THE FRANCIS SCOTT KEY INCIDENT

There are several things to discuss as to the arriving at a fair suspicion that the episode where the cargo ship Dali careened into the bridge piling and caused a massive failure of the entire span the deaths of seven people is related to other coterminous incidents.

One is the timing - the bridge - boat accident coming as it did on this past Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - occurring hot on the heels of the March 25, 2024 terrorist attacks on Moscow - and coterminous with a few other seemingly unconnected incidents.

Perhaps less important was the death of the Clinton National Airport director by ATF agents in connection with a “gun crime.”

Just because they are coterminous does not make them related - or is there something much deeper going on?

We know that except for anyone holding to the party line of mainstream media that there are elegant and important questions about the role of Western government or political forces in the Moscow attack.

There are serious concerns of incompetence at best and possibly something more sinister at work concerning the Baltimore incident.

The Moscow terrorist attack is more open and shut - as the usual suspects are taken into account.

Almost no one who counts is any longer holding onto the mainstream joke that the attack was masterminded by ISIS without a major role being played by Western alphabet agencies.

In the onslaught of all of these coterminous events we are left to wonder at how any truth to be gained seems to slip away to be relegated to conspiracy theories.

Two again - is the timing - as Tuesday March 26, 2024 was marked by yet another major story with far reaching repercussions.

As a whole cascade of things began to unfold concerning the P. Diddy Combs scandal - the huge - well publicized - raid by Homeland Security grabbed headlines - intertwined with press coverage of the Baltimore disaster.

The day was bookended by press coverage of the Combs raid and by the bridge disaster.

One story featured agents in full military gear raiding Comb’s mansions on both coasts to reveal shocking revelations of both sex trafficking and pedophilia.

The other massive story featured the shocking news of the bridge disaster.

Coterminous news stories are not necessarily related in any way - but we must wonder why the Federal government managed to choose the same day as the bridge event to engage in their massively coordinated raid.

The big question with the Combs investigation is - why now?

Just a cursory look at the background of the investigation shows they have known of this since November of 2023 - at least.

P Diddy scandal as re imagined by the media in late 2024:

Because we live in massively dystopian times our tendency is to just accept that things will be this crazy - without looking deeper.

Things are already off the deep end insane so why not simply expect even more dystopian scenarios?

As any good detective worth their salt understands timing mighty be everything in tracking down those who may be involved in a crime.

Patching together timing in today’s world - with mainstream media often entirely missing in action as reliable sources - is often a fool’s errand - but not to be overlooked.

It is reasonable to at least suspect that many celebrities, notable, and politicians have been involved in the current sex scandals coming to slow but steady light in our midst.

Three are the following questions:

Why did this huge cargo ship loose power as it passed near the bridge?

Why was the cargo ship without marine escorts as it negotiated its way through the obstacle course of the harbor?

There are many many more questions to ask - these are preliminary only.

The strongest indicator of foul play here for me personally is the way Baltimore, Fort McHenry and Francis Scott Key fit into a rather neat puzzle involving the American Revolution and Francis Scott Key.

For those of you who have not yet watched the videos on the history of these elements in my earlier essay on this subject - please watch them - they are extremely important in understanding how these things may intersect.

With the nation’s capital fallen, eyes then turned to Baltimore as the English forces’ next target became clear. In September of 1814 5,000 British soldiers landed North-East of the city and halted outside of hastily constructed earthworks. The British Navy was needed to come into the Baltimore harbor to support the attack, standing in its way was Fort McHenry and its 1,000 defenders. On September 13, 1814, the most powerful navy in the world sent a force of bomb and rocket ships dislodge the defenders from their fortifications. For twenty-five hours bombs and rockets rained on Fort McHenry but on the morning of September 14th, when the smoke and fog cleared, the defenders were still there forcing the British land and sea forces to withdraw, unable to take the city. A lawyer by the name of Francis Scott Key witnessed the bombardment and was so inspired that he wrote a poem called “The Defense of Fort McHenry” which was later put the music and renamed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

History of Fort McHenry

For those who look at these connections it becomes obvious to consider that whomever allowed (or encouraged) this Frances Scott Key - Dali event to take place may well be sending a deeper message which has to do with demeaning both our national anthem and undermining our own American Revolution.

The use of symbols in these events to send subliminal messages is all too often intertwined with these headline stories.

The deep disgust we might feel at the massively incompetent - or even diabolically intentional - role of our nation and our national institutions in terrorism - or in infrastructure collapses - is one thing to consider.

Perhaps not so distantly related to the disgust we feel at sex trafficking, pedophilia and sex related blackmail involving politically connected and wealthy celebrities.

The proverbial point - to make us feel disgusted with our nation - and maybe even with ourselves for allowing this.

A people who are psychologically defeated are far easier to control and manipulate.

So when we consider disgust connected with bloody terrorism and genocide, with the demeaning of our powerful national symbols such as flags and anthems and with meaningful historical events - and disgust with the demeaning of our worth as human beings through thugs like Combs and company - the disgust with all these things becomes connected in our psyches.

All these events become emotionally connected in our minds - and so affected by this pervasive disgust - we are rendered more submissive and susceptible to further controlling narratives.

When I consider all of the interconnected events of the past four years and more - the way the media has capitalized on some events and yet carefully avoided others - I see a deliberate intent.

An intent to psychologically undermine a whole population in order to grab more control.

This reminds me of the incident as the Nazi’s took control in Germany to shock, weaken and disgust the German population with Crystal Night - or Kristal Night.

Use of terror as psychological warfare is a time honored tradition of the one percent who dominate the human hierarchy which we accept as our “civilized” reality - when “civilized” actually has come to mean highly organized brutality.

But in the midst of numerous forces which seem intent on undermining the smooth workings of our nation and the world - forces intent on carrying out massive instability and division - we are absolutely correct to cast a very suspect eye on those who are purportedly in charge.

It is up to us to have a high degree of suspicion and to hold those in power to very high standards.

A citizen who does not practice a high degree of suspicion and hold the powerful to a high bar is a fool - asking to be taken advantage of.

We can learn to get better at practicing inquiry-based citizenship.

We can learn to ask better questions - and to ask the right questions - as we do a better job of holding our leaders feet to the fire.

We can practice the full range of free speech.

We can build better mental models for explaining concepts to ourselves and to others.

We can learn that when we cannot trust anyone else - that we can learn to rely on - and to trust ourselves.

Share

Leave a comment