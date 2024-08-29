The Inspirational Sources - the Fire In the Mind and Heart - of America
Those Without A History Are Like Wind In the Buffalo Grass
In the wild creative heart of America lies a fiery crucible of the imagination - and of creative, spiritual and intellectual power - as yet not fully tapped.
The following quote echoes similar quotes found in Western philosophy - but for some reason the dramatic nature of this recognition - strikes me as being most relevant in coming - as this does - f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.