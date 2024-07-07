This Planetary Coup D’état From An Apocaloptimist’s POV
The harsh truth we live with currently is that we sit atop a powder keg which is going to blow at any conceivable moment - as the spiritual teacher linked below observes - THE WORLD IS ON FIRE.
Yes indeed the world is on fire and it is our duty to help calm the waters, calm the mind, and lessen the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.