KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
1h

And we will be given what we ask for and we will find that which we seek. And what we ask for and what we seek will depend on the condition of the heart.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by KW NORTON
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture