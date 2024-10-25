THE ULTIMATE COUP D'ETAT - This Long Slow Painful Fall of this New World Order
The Diabolical Fall Of the Satanic Elites - From Grace
We have now - the understanding of how the serpent king - of all serpent kings - Bill Gates - may well stand trial in the Netherlands. 1
Anyone in the world who is paying attention to cultural reality will know that the 1% billionaire elites - the beady eyed kings of all the serpents - predators all - those who prey on the 99% as if they were vampire para…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.