This Spiritual War Is Recognizable To Us All
Regardless Of How It Appears - The Lessons Are Understandable
THE GREAT SPIRITUAL WAR OF 2024
https://youtube.com/shorts/dT7Nh2wKhbg?si=7UzaOAljUlY_l3GS
We might remark - that if everyone is waking up they have a strange way of demonstrating this.
Or - if this is waking up - who needs it!??
Many of us see this as a time of spiritual warfare - and it most certainly is - and yet it doesn’t necessarily conform to our con…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.