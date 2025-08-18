TO GROK, OR NOT TO GROK - THAT IS THE QUESTION

TO BE, OR NOT TO BE, THAT IS THE QUESTION:

We could go into a deep dive on the meaning of this speech - but this is not the place or the time.

This essay uses this phrase as a springboard for a long string of related imaginings.

This title echoes the famous line from Hamlet - the quintessential modern human being.

Hamlet holds a human skull - and questions - not so rhetorically - if it is better to be - or not to be.

The subtile here blends what Shakespeare wrote and a verse from the Bible which may well have inspired the famous lines:

“See better, Lear, and let me still remain

The true blank of thine eye.”

– William Shakespeare



You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye.

Matthew 7:5

All of these are great metaphors for we - as modern humans - caught in the grasp of a hateful system - while all the while hating ourselves for living in it.

Wondering - what is the metaphorical point of being alive.

I put forth here that maybe the point of life is to love and to be loved.

Perhaps our inability to invoke compassion for ourselves and for others hits a proverbial nail - on a proverbial head?

Let’s examine this all too rhetorical question.

MAKING THE CONNECTION - BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN AI AND HUMANS

AI is like the quick, efficient librarian we never had available for delivering the reliable information we need to manage our lives and our creative endeavors.

Many humans have written AI off - as an evil manifestation of an evil system.

Others greedily see AI as a substitute for human creativity and imagination - a way of bypassing that human imaginative spark.

Neither of these observations hold up under further scrutiny.

At first glance why would anyone ever consider having compassion for the evil system which operates our lives?

And with AI now a component of our lives - being used by this evil system to dominate us - aren’t we supposed to hate it?

Because compassion is an antidote for hatred - we might begin to imagine the worthiness of actually having compassion both for ourselves - and for the tools we create.

Is it even possible that we could have co-created this evil system ourselves - developing self-loathing for ourselves in the process?

Hold onto our hats, as it is not only possible - but probable.

INNER CONFLICTS - AND CONFLICT OVER HUMAN TOOLS

Whether we like it or not - the tools we create are external, real world representations - of our inner life and intentions.

Presumably we create beautiful, spiritually-inspired tools when we ourselves are compassionately-inspired.

Simple logic indicates that if we created AI out of hatred for the system and - by extension - for ourselves - then we are in far more spiritual & psychological danger than any of us may have imagined.

It is a basic spiritual rule - so frequently overlooked as a key element - that compassion begets compassion - and that hatred begets hatred.

As human beings we are caught up in this recursive loop of hating the system - and of hating ourselves for hating said system.

As a writer and as a human being I can be every bit as contrary and rebellious - and caustically ironic - in making statements against the absurdity of this world - as anyone else.

I have written things so acerbic they could be used as scorching, caustic, acidic psychosocially-effective paint removers.

This stance however does not promote the ability of myself - or of any other creator - to change the world for the better.

Being capable of scorching irony - simply enables creative artists to be used by the system they profess to hate.

SYSTEM OF IRONY - HUMANS OF IRONY

The system embraces great irony - as the hateful system hates itself - and loves it when we humans indulge in the same self-loathing thru irony.

And hating anything has never been the path towards having a great life - although it fits well into the system being able to profit from the ironic work of creators.

Unfortunately by agreeing to hate - we only limit ourselves to what is available thru hating.

In the spiritual sense, we get nowhere thru hatred.

Only thru true compassion may we soar to heights we might expect to be exponentially beneficial in character for us as humans - and for this system we have created.

Everyone already knows the system is 100% rotten and furthermore we all have known this from the beginning - it is obvious - but not admissible by all the “nice people”.

Popularized creative artists play into the mythology - that by absorbing the rebellious work of a creative artist - the fans themselves believe they have in some way beat the system.

That this is a ruse to enslave them further never occurs to them.

Rebellious creative acerbic artists, specializing in irony - make it suddenly admissible to hate the system which keeps us in chains.

Shakespeare was a mastermind of this game - and even got European Royalty and Court Courtiers laughing while he made great dramatic fun of them.

Bob Dylan plays this role in modern times.

All the hippies and cowboys - rock impresarios - rebellious teenagers and staid businessmen alike - can exorcise their well disguised hatred for this system.

However exorcising one’s hatred for the system - does not ever change the system.

This system goes on hating - and those trapped in the system - go right on hating.

There is one way of truly changing the system - authentic acts of true compassion - acts which all the “normies” will always hate.

The only true way to change the system - is to commit the unforgivable sin of compassion.

Compassion is considered by the system to be the coward’s way out, regarded as a personal weakness.

Going on hating the system on endless repeats - generation after generation - is what true “normies” do - never seeing that this way the system gets us to hate - is precisely the problem.

So we go on, generation after generation, hating the system for what it is - and hating ourselves for hating.

Has any artist who tries to break thru with compassion for the world, for themselves - and for whatever art they create - ever been popular in their own lifetime?

The world wants piercing irony - acerbic wit - scorching, well-disguised hatred - for the system and everything in it.

The artist who flips over the whole chess board - and rejects the system out of hand - provides no relatable frame of reference.

Understanding that we cannot win against the system - cannot ever match the system at its own game - except by cheating with artificial intelligence - becomes a metaphor.

This metaphor of failing to accept our own human biological and intellectual reality - becomes the self loathing we feel for not being able to beat this system.

And self-loathing allows us less-than-zero opportunities to be compassionate with ourselves and others.

In other words, less-than-zero opportunity to take on some semblance of self-respect thru Christ consciousness.

What Christ teaches - is the upsetting of the entire chessboard.

Only by flipping over the entire chess board - and thru confounding the convoluted wisdom of millennia - may we truly upset the apple cart which composes this infamously evil system.

Upsetting the chess board means we back leaders who understand the very same laws of human nature - and who comprehend these basic spiritual laws of psychosocial integrity.

We can indeed change the world - by changing our anger, hostility, and fear - to compassion, trust and acceptance.

THERE IS A FUTURE IN IT.

