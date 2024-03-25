WESTERN ALLIES RESPONSIBLE FOR TERRORIST ATTACK IN MOSCOW
DECLARING OUR INDEPENDENCE FROM THE TERRORISTS
THE AMERICAN DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE
On once again finding it necessary to declare our sacred unalienable rights.1 2
Forward:
I really personally dislike blaming people - as I truly believe that “There but for the grace of God - go I”.
But there comes a time in the affairs of men when we must declare our independence and separation from another group of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.