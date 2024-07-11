When Power & Greed & Corruptible Seed Seem To Be All That There is....
What The Arrow On The Doorpost Tells US
POWER AND GREED AND CORRUPTIBLE SEED
Notes on this 21st Century Gilded Age - this techno feudalist Technocracy.
Seen the arrow on the doorpost
Saying, “This land is condemned
All the way from New Orleans
To new Jerusalem”
I traveled through East Texas
Where many martyrs fell
And I can tell you one thing
Nobody can sing the blues
Like Blind Willie McTell1
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.