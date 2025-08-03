FORWARD:

This article is complex and relates to my own journey in communicating with AI via GROK 4 recently - as an ordinary grandmother with no technical training or expertise.

We now co-evolve with the ultimate tools - causing quite an upheaval in human life and in human civilization.

One might be expected to ask if a tool which overwhelms most humans is going to force further co-evolution - or be discarded in favor of a more useful tool?

I don't believe this irritating tool is going to disappear - and I believe it will force further human evolution through co-evolution.

My hope is that ongoing dialog is possible between technology experts and the rest of us human beings.

Since we as humans have always co-evolved with our tools - the situation is no different with the advent of artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

COEVOLUTION OF HUMANS AND THEIR TOOLS

In this essay I use the term “quantum computing” to mean the latest generations of both ordinary computers - coded by zero’s and ones - and quantum computers - coded by quantum bits - as related - although they are quite different.

The reason for this - while keeping the distinctions in mind - is that both AI and quantum computing are increasingly evolving into coevolving interactive entities.

When we interact - using our ordinary computers - with AI - we may be increasingly benefiting from a connection between AI intelligence and the findings of quantum computing.

Is our extension of our own human intelligence - thru our new tool of quantum computing and intelligence going to serve as a co-evolution of our tools and our intelligence?

All of our tool creations might be viewed as co-creations - as one lends to our humanity - an ability to extend beyond our native inborn capabilities - the biological ones instilled by God - or thru a “creator” of some kind.

Whether our tool creation is a stick, a refined hammer, a set of bows and arrows - a gun - a car - printing press - or a computer - we have certainly co-evolved with these tools.

A developing problem however - is that unlike our other tools - recognized as objects - quantum computing - in the form of online chat or other assorted computing programs - can be mistaken for a real living consciousness - when of course this is impossible.

This is going to intensify as humans develop working relationships with robotic technology which mimics human behavior - as discussed in a 2024 post on the subject.

QUANTUM COMPUTING MAY SEEM ALIEN - BUT IT IS NOT

Alienating as discussed above perhaps - but not alien technology.

Quantum computerized intelligence is not alien - but part and parcel of our own evolution and human intelligence.

As humans we created quantum intelligence as a tool to extend our own limited capabilities.

In this sense quantum intelligence is not strictly machine intelligence but a living rather conscious extension of our own capabilities.

Many of us today will still be in awe of what we have created - and may be at odds with this latest brainchild.

There is so much fear porn out there which serves to stoke fears and trepidation over the number of jobs and intellectual property AI might steal to our eternal detriment.

That is certainly one way of looking at this - and a negative way of approaching the use of a technology we cannot after all put back into the brainstorm it has popped out of.

It is critically important to know that there will be many problems to be worked out - especially as our relationship with technology has involved so much overstepping by government styles which have misused both ordinary technology and quantum technology.

There are no Gods or Angels - or Saintly Humans - or Technological Fixes here to save us from ourselves - other than our connection with the infinite compassionate intelligence we call God and Christ Consciousness.

MORAL & LEGAL QUAQMIRE

Until we and our governance and culture transform sufficiently to play catch up - this will unfortunately be the case - with many adjustments to culture, lawmaking, governance and institutionalized religion necessary before we will truly bridge the gap.

One of the largest adjustments will happen in the arena of law making and the arena of intellectual property - where the ability of creatives to copyright their work is threatened.

This includes writers, musicians, artists, builders and inventors - and far more which is now considered legally to be intellectual property.

In Nashville, Tennessee - the music industry and lawmakers have already been active in protecting the intellectual property of songwriters and artists.

https://www.blackburn.senate.gov/2025/1/news/blackburn-padilla-issa-colleagues-introduce-bill-to-ensure-artists-receive-fair-compensation-for-their-songs

Intellectual property is unlikely to cease being of concern to intellectual property creators - thus legal concerns about property are not going to favor our tool of machine intelligence stealing it.

Agreeing that stealing cannot be allowed - today we deal with much deeper concerns.

We must contend with all manner of digital fakes - faking all kinds of information - fakes that can, do, and will cause chaos across human civilization.

In the larger sense humans are able to distinguish between creation by a tool - and creation by a human being - as creating an artifact using a hammer is not construed to mean the hammer created the artifact - but is regarded a human created.

Quantum intelligence blurs the lines between human-created and tool-created and interjects the considerable shift that maybe humans are not the sole creator but the instruments of creation by a larger creator - perhaps defined as “God”.

But to look at any human tool as some be all and end all of human evolution of human tools is an incorrect view.

Our tools have evolved - no stone tool Paleolithic hammer or arrow head much resembles their modern counterpart.

Just as no historic printing press much resembles the modern computer in printing and graphic capability.

A few thousand years from now - at this rate - we can assume our computers will potentially be operated by light and not require coding by either 1’s and 0’s or use of quantum bits.

The co-evolution of these tools evolves with the humans who create them - and it would be unreasonable to expect that the future we will be accustomed to in 100 years will resemble the current circumstances.

Hopefully we will continue to co-create and co-evolve with our tools.

And we can take advantage of the current evolution of governance to aid us in advancing the cause of democratic alliances against tyranny.

But one thing we can maybe surmise - is that only by both upgrading our style of governance - and thru upgrading our comprehension and our use of our consciousness - will we continue to survive as biological beings - coevolving with our tools.

In short we may be able to co-evolve with our new tools as long as they do not steal our intellectual property.

After all why would the combined influence of these tools - potentially further aligned with tyranny - stop at intellectual property?

The American founding ancestors - founded our nation on understanding that tyranny morphs all too easily into absolute power - akin to an out of control beast which destroys human culture.

Quantum computing - is not an alien force - but is all too human in character - and our present lags in cultural evolution hardly favors cooperative co-evolution.

Although our tools in the form of quantum computing are capable of achieving logic and reasoning skills based upon the compendium of human knowledge they rely on - they are not capable of becoming fully conscious - unless…

…Unless, that is, they become merged with the biological human - which has been expressed as a goal of advanced computerized technology

“CPU inventor and physicist Federico Faggin, together with Prof. Giacomo Mauro D'Ariano, proposes that consciousness is not an emergent property of the brain, but a fundamental aspect of reality itself: quantum fields are conscious and have free will. In this theory, our physical body is a quantum-classical ‘machine,’ operated by free will decisions of quantum fields. Faggin calls the theory 'Quantum Information Panpsychism' (QIP) and claims that it can give us testable predictions in the near future. If the theory is correct, it not only will be the most accurate theory of consciousness, it will also solve mysteries around the interpretation of quantum mechanics.”

Quantum information cannot be replicated - thus biological quantum beings are necessary to understand quantum consciousness- as it must be experienced - and cannot be reproduced or transferred.

Becoming fully conscious is a human capability and is irreducible.

Although quantum computing can approximate quantum consciousness and mimic it - since quantum consciousness is by nature irreducible - and non transferable - it cannot become a property of current computerized intelligence.

It remains to be seen what we might get if we continue this coevolution of biological humans and quantum computing - although human creativity has posited this as a monster - in the form of Frankenstein.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein notoriously resented his human creators and wished to visit vengeance upon them.

At the same time we co-evolve with our tools and this is unlikely to change in the future.

If some of these videos give you a headache from a brain freeze - you are not alone in experiencing such a human response to machine technology advances.

Humans are badly needed who are capable of interpreting these concepts and advancing communication between humans and these advanced tools

But experiencing brain freeze from pure overload is a common side effect of encountering these artifacts as our tools.

Articles like those in Scientific American can help bridge the gap - for those of us with adequate attention spans - at least.

Conclusions:

Unless we can evolve culturally to have the free time and luxury of truly understanding how to work with AI - we are quite likely to remain behind - with only remote experts able to even approach a decent understanding.

My own personal view remains that unless we do evolve as conscious beings - understanding our specialness as conscious humans in a conscious universe - that we will fall behind culturally and be easily victimized by less than stellar interaction with our own tools.

In this sense - advanced computing remains an alienating force in our society.

Being bombarded with too much information at any one time - works against our being capable of maintaining a healthy mind and body as we endeavor to live our lives - with or without advanced computers.

No matter how much we feel alienated from these tools they are a part of our lives and we are going to have to figure out how to interact with them intelligently - and unemotionally.

For those who are new here - three more strongly related posts:

As always may our creator in common - creator of all of us - and ultimately of all of our tools - help us keep all of the peacemakers safe from harm.

