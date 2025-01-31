Playback speed
Making A Mini Film

A Small Step - Great Software - and Some Sweat and Tears - A Place To Begin
KW NORTON
Jan 31, 2025
3
Transcript

As human beings - not only are we co-creators with the universe - but - in ways our culture does not appreciate or teach - we are all luminous receivers and transmitters.

I began picking up film and audio software where I let off about 15 years previously - and to my delight the software had become pretty straight forward.

A bit of effort - and a spin with readily available materials - and convincing a local musician to donate the piano part - and I was off and running.

It may not seem like much but it offers up a whole new art form for creators to use in communicating their ideas.

I urge independent creators to look into the opportunities to start small and to built slowly and steadily.

A creative video can be used to enhance even the smallest idea.

I have regarded my own creativity as limited to writing - but even the smallest film offers a new dimension to these words.

It may seem like an insignificant accomplishment - but trying our hands at something new makes keeps us in touch with our creative inspiration.

TRY SOMETHING NEW TODAY!!

KW Norton Borders
KW Norton Borders Podcast
Mom of 6 grown kids: 2 tech executives, 2 musicians, 2 psychologists. 10 grandchildren. Writer, Musician, seamstress for the band. Married to a genius. Born Berkeley, CA. Thousands of readers.
