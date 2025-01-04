KW Norton Borders
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Globalist Conspiracy To Rule The World - Not Even New - and Not Impressive
The Old Oligarch's Dream Made Easier By Technocracy
18 hrs ago
•
KW NORTON
3
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
Globalist Conspiracy To Rule The World - Not Even New - and Not Impressive
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Globalist Conspiracy To Rule The World - Not Even New - and Not Impressive
The Old Oligarch's Dream Made Easier By Technocracy
21 hrs ago
•
KW NORTON
10
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
Globalist Conspiracy To Rule The World - Not Even New - and Not Impressive
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
God Speaks Loudly As Fear Campaign Ramps Up
Hang In There Gang - 2025 Is Here To Test Us All
Jan 3
•
KW NORTON
9
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
God Speaks Loudly As Fear Campaign Ramps Up
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
2025 - An Epically Great Year - After Epic Upheavals
Controversy & Upheavals Are the Life Blood Of Free Societies
Jan 2
•
KW NORTON
6
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
2025 - An Epically Great Year - After Epic Upheavals
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2025 - An Epically Great Year - After Epic Upheavals
Controversy & Upheavals Are the Life Blood Of Free Societies
Jan 2
•
KW NORTON
3
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
2025 - An Epically Great Year - After Epic Upheavals
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2025 - An Epically Great Year - After Epic Upheavals
Controversy & Upheavals Are the Life Blood Of Free Societies
Jan 2
•
KW NORTON
6
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
2025 - An Epically Great Year - After Epic Upheavals
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
2025 - An Epically Great Year - After Epic Upheavals
Controversy & Upheavals Are the Life Blood Of Free Societies
Jan 2
•
KW NORTON
7
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
2025 - An Epically Great Year - After Epic Upheavals
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
THE WORLD WAKES FROM A NIGHTMARE
The Soul Searching Has Only Just Begun
Jan 1
•
KW NORTON
12
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
THE WORLD WAKES FROM A NIGHTMARE
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Caesar's Fiddle While Rome Burns - The Trumpian Chaos Agents
Almost Impossible To Fathom How Badly The Elites Have Screwed Up
Jan 1
•
KW NORTON
9
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
Caesar's Fiddle While Rome Burns - The Trumpian Chaos Agents
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Caesar's Fiddle While Rome Burns - The Trumpian Chaos Agents
Almost Impossible To Fathom How Badly The Elites Have Screwed Up
Jan 1
•
KW NORTON
3
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
Caesar's Fiddle While Rome Burns - The Trumpian Chaos Agents
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Caesar's Fiddle While Rome Burns - The Trumpian Chaos Agents
Almost Impossible To Fathom How Badly The Elites Have Screwed Up
Jan 1
•
KW NORTON
3
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
Caesar's Fiddle While Rome Burns - The Trumpian Chaos Agents
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Caesar's Fiddle While Rome Burns - The Trumpian Chaos Agents
Almost Impossible To Fathom How Badly The Elites Have Screwed Up
Jan 1
•
KW NORTON
13
Share this post
KW Norton Borders
Caesar's Fiddle While Rome Burns - The Trumpian Chaos Agents
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
19
© 2025 KWNORTON
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts